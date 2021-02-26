Exhibition: Those who do not move, do not notice their chains

Opening (online launching): 05 Mar 2021

Exhibition: 06 Mar – 12 Apr 2021

8C, 76 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The title of the exhibition is taken one of Rosa Luxemburg’s famous quote: [Those who do not move, do not notice their chains]. This presentation is a response and an echo to Rosa Luxemburg’s life of fighting for a fair society.

The idea of this exhibition is built upon Rosa’s inspiration and her revolutionary theory, to keep the link between people whose are always trying to contribute their life for humanity and whose always act to make society be better.

This special showcase brings 5 thoughtful, sensitive, revolutionary, powerful female voices, who have been contributed greatly to our society and our culture by their arts and activities.

The 5 artists come from different back-grounds, different societies, and different generations. They will be creating a dialogue to discover different aspects of our lives and constantly ‘Reform’ to follow the changes of life. To ‘Reform’ is to question what our history is presenting about, to question to those powers which exist in our society through politics, social hierarchies, classes, and to search for the better society or suitable environments.

Curator ‘s note

Tuan mami

Follow updates on event’s page.