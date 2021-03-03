Highlight March’s Event of Pan Pacific Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Romantic Women’s Day Dinner

04 pm – 12 am, 07 – 08 Mar 2021

The Summit Bar

Level 20, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

“Women are meant to be loved”

It’s time to show gratitude towards women around you. Bring your beloved ladies to The Summit Bar on March 8th and treat them to a romantic dinner where our unique rooftop views will set the tone for a sparkling skyline. While indulging in the special cocktail, your beloved women will be dazzled by our tempting 4-course menu and gorgeous view, promising to take your romance date to a whole new level.

VND888,000++ per person including 4-course dinner and 01 special cocktail



Happy Women’s Week Dim Sum Lunch Saving 33%

11 am to 02 pm, 01 – 10 March 2021

Ming Restaurant

Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Celebrate the Women’s Day with your beloved ones at Ming and enjoy an all-time favourite dim sum feast showcasing a variety of flavours from Siew Mai Minced Pork with Shrimp & Abalone Sauce, Codfish and Clam Abalone Dumpling to Minced Pork Dumpling Shanghai Style with Ginseng, Tiger Prawn & Japanese Scallop Dumpling with Spicy Sauce. Especially, from 01 to 10 March 2021, we apply a further saving of 33% and 01 complimentary plate of salmon salad for any table booking 01 day in advance.

Original price: VND550,000++ per adult | VND275,000++ per child

*Offer is valid for adults only

Hotline for table reservation: 090 177 8318