Finest Artist Nominees: Hà Ninh Phạm

Hà Ninh Phạm

Years of birth : 1991

Field: Visual arts

About artist: Hà Ninh Phạm is a painter and sculptor from Hanoi, Vietnam. Through the language of visual arts, his work draws from the way a landscape is imagined from far away. Hà Ninh graduated from Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture (2018) and Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (2018) – where he received the Trustee Full-tuition Scholarship, and Vietnam University of Fine Arts (2014). He was invited to teach as a visiting artist at University of Pennsylvania and Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia (US). His works had been feature on Hyperallergic and New American Paintings. He participated in several residency programs, including The Corporation of Yaddo (New York, US), Wassaic Project (New York, US), Marble House Project (Vermont, US), and PLOP (London, UK). Hà Ninh was a silver medalist for the Young Talents from Vietnamese Fine Arts Universities Award in 2015 and a recipient of the Murray Dessner Travel Award in 2018. His works are present in the collections of Nguyen Art Foundation and Yeap Lam Yang, and have been exhibited in New York, London, Philadelphia, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 : In 2020, Hà Ninh joined exhibition “Back To Art” and “Ready But Postponed or Canceled” at A+ WORKS of ART in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, “Digital Design & Media Residency” at RMIT University Vietnam, “Virtual Open Studio with Hà Ninh Pham” (online) by Wassaic Project, the talk “The Career Path of a Professional Artist” at VCCA, co-organizing with the Painter’s Studio and teaching at “Artist Statement Writing” Course. He was also the winner of “The New K – Dignity is Inviolable Competition” organized by Goethe-Institut.

