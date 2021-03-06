Finest Project Nominees: Republish: Typography As

Republish: Typography As

About project: Republish: Typography As is a self-initiated and exploratory project initiated by Behalf Studio. The project seeks to investigate the typographic remnants, hidden in the apertures of our urban landscape and in archived materials, and revive them into digital typefaces. The output of this project is a curated collection of free and open-source fonts, along with storytelling elements, created by and for Vietnamese people. This is our effort to return the unique but familiar aesthetics of local identity to the community.

Art form: Typography

Duration: 29 May – 25 Sep 2020

Organizer: cellits Phan Đỗ Phúc, pianist Hoàng Hồ Thu, violist Patcharaphan Khumprakob, oboist Hoàng Mạnh Lâm.

Activities: Research, exhibitions, talks

Reference link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine, Pro-active Audience Network (PAN) and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

Voting Tutorial

Voting Form (E)

The voting period runs from 05 Mar 2021, to 20 Mar 2021.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.