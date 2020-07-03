29/06/2020 — 25/09/2020, 09 am – 05 pm (closed on weekends)

Lygon Gallery – level 2, building 1, RMIT Vietnam Saigon South Campus

702 Nguyen Van Linh, Tan Phong, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

From the organizer:

Republish is a self-initiated and exploratory project initiated by Behalf Studio. The project seeks to investigate the typographic remnants, hidden in the apertures of our urban landscape and in archived materials, and revive them into digital typefaces. The output of this project is a curated collection of free and open-source fonts, along with storytelling elements, created by and for Vietnamese people. This is our effort to return the unique but familiar aesthetics of local identity to the community.

This exhibition — “Republish: Typography As…” is an effort of the team behind Republish to see the typefaces in action, while treading the border of art & design. A variety of notions are investigated through the artworks, such as

[1] the juxtaposition of heritage and contemporary,

[2] the physical materialism of type, and

[3] the collective memory of cultural heritage and artifacts.

Free entrance

Follow updates on event’s page.