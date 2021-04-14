Exhibition The Resonance of remembrance

24 Apr – 15 May 2021, 10 am – 08 pm

Vy Gallery

20 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, D1, HCMC

From the organizer:

“The Resonance of remembrance” exhibition was organized on the occasion of the whole country celebrating the biggest holiday of National Reunification – April 30th. The exhibition consists of 5 works, including 4 lacquer works and 1 oil painting for the purpose of conveying to the public the message of spiritual, historical and artistic values of a war to preserve peace. country vase. and on traditional lacquer – our country’s characteristics in painting.

“The Resonance of remembrance” is a reminiscence of the echoes in the artist about the anti-American past of our people and troops. At the same time, the exhibition is like a rhythmic gratitude song carrying the sense of comrades, people together determined to maintain the revolutionary spirit, overcoming hardships to gain independence for the country.

All works are made from flashbacks in painter Duong Sen. Organized at the VY Gallery, the collection invites you to see the paintings and contemplate the silent memories of a soldier.

The exhibition has artwork, please bring a pair of the earphone to enjoy.

Free entrance for visitors.

Note: Please park your vehicle at:

– Nguyễn Trường Tộ Technical College:

02 Mai Thị Lựu, Đa Kao, Quận 1.

– or Park & Café 9G:

48-50-52 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, Đa Kao, Quận 1

Follow updates on event’s page.