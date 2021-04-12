Noirfoto Group Show: Prancing Patterns

Opening: Fri 23 Apr 2021 , 06 pm

Exhibiton: Tues – Sat, 23 Apr – 22 May 2021, 10 am – 05 pm

Noirfoto Gallery

199bis, Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền, D2, HCMC

From the organizer:

The exhibition will feature two emerging artists: Hagan Nguyen and Brice Coutagne. One is Vietnamese having returned from abroad, the other is French, living and working in Vietnam. Their artworks are both visually mesmerising, whilst nonetheless diverse in techniques.

Hagan Nguyen is a female visual artist, using photography as her main medium. Her most recent work that is being exhibited explores “Overpainted Photography”, a technique of combining the visual effects of paintings to enhance that of photography. The marriage between the two forms of arts blurs the boundary between the real and unreal.

Brice Coutagne, is a French photographer, also known as Bui Doi. His collection “100” consists of large prints combining 100 small photographs of familiar, everyday objects. Small images intertwine to create a greater whole. Orderly but at the same time chaotic, the fragments of life orchestrated to mesmerise the viewers.

“Welcome to the obsessive realm of Bui Doi Photography, where the attempts to exhaust the world are constantly being deceived, for there is always more than a finite number of patterns and shapes to be exposed and classified. That does not undermine the will to keep framing those reality bits, to try from those fragments to get a bigger, fuller picture… But it also implies that there is no getting rid of the impossibility to record the totality. Only to extract a curated version of it, patiently cut out and set in a specific way. And once the process is completed, that the hundred elements are put in their right place, then the eye can rest a bit.

To contemplate.

Before the next outline strikes again.”

“Noirfoto Group Show” is a unique program in Vietnam designed exclusively for art photographers/photographic artists using the tools and language of photography, especially photography practices. In this program, artists have the opportunity to learn, work, perfect, display, and sell their work together in a professional group exhibition, rich in materials and content. , with the best quality.

This is the 6th exhibition of the Noirfoto Group Show programme, specially designed by Noirfoto to inspire and facilitate any artists who utilise photography in their art making.

Coming to the Noirfoto Group Show, participants will have the opportunity to be mentored for skills in portfolio/profile building, as well as producing, curating, and refining artwork, to then organize and execute a group exhibition through the space provided at Noirfoto Gallery. The Noirfoto Group Show will be the space where artists introduce, share, and sell their works professionally.

For more details please contact us at [email protected].

Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery was established in 2017 to become a space to produce, share, support and nurture the values of photography as a form of art. Noirfoto is here to encourage those who share our love for photography and analogue printing. They regularly organise art talks, workshops, photo contests, and exhibitions… to offer knowledge and skills about all things photography in its full spectrum.

About the artist

Hagan Nguyen is an emerging fine artist specialising in photography. She is currently working between Vietnam and Australia. She graduated from Deakin University with a Bachelor degree of Creative Arts in Melbourne. Within those years, she was inspired by the diversity of this multicultural city which is the source material to develop her works of Xerox Arts and Photograms. The body of work is inspired by the photographic method in the 19th century called overpainted photography. In times past, hand-coloured photography was used to create a sense of realism for monochrome images, yet in the context of contemporary art, the act of adding more colours on realistic photographs would make them more abstract.

Brice Coutagne is a French Photographer, who has spent a large part of his life in Japan and China. He now lives in Viet Nam, working in industrial factories across Dong Nai and Binh Duong. Brice’s job allows him to indulge in a realm of graphic elements on display in this strange universe…

About photography, for Brice is like an old love story, since his first purchase of a Nikon FM2 film body when I was in high school. Gradually, it became more than that, because the sharpness that the photographic gaze demands became second nature. He always found myself loving getting lost, contemplating the world, framing or unframing it, always to try to extract a part of it and fix it for his own understanding.

