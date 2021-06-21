Photo Exhibition: Things that Count

25 June – 07 July 2021, 08 am – 08 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi.

From the organizer:

“Things that count” is an online collaboration between young photographers from Europe and Vietnam. During 10 weeks from March and May 2021, students from the Photography department of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium communicated online in text and images with young Vietnamese photographers about important current topics in modern society. Ten values include family, safety, gender, heritage, humor, intimacy, freedom, power, knowledge, and faith.

In times of COVID-19, existential questions are posed to young people who are now facing an uncertain future. Each week, the participants dealt with an assigned “value”, which they first discussed in pair, then provided each other with inspiration, and finally expressed their personal opinion of the value in question in one single photograph. The resulting images and fragments of the written communication between the participants were published online, where perspectives were shared and friendships developed.

At a time when social contact is severely limited, “Things That Count” sends a hopeful signal by creating an international network among upcoming artists and sober reflections on what is considered valuable today.

The project was initiated by Bert Danckaert, associate professor of photography at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp and exhibited at Matca space for Photography with the support of the Embassy of Belgium in Vietnam.

Participating photographers include: Hoàng Minh Trang, Ana Lucía Fernández, Catherine Smet, Nguyễn Vân Nhi, Phạm Hà Huy Anh, Daria Oprean, Eduard Michalko, Nguyễn Minh Hoàng, Kiên Hoàng, Moritz Broszat, Trần Vĩnh Đạt, Robert Sasarman, Cao Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Sarah Kirchner, Oxiea Villamonte, Nguyễn Thanh Huế.

Follow updates on event’s page.