Call for proposals: Digital Arts Showcasing 2021

Deadline: 12 Sep 2021

Application form

From British Council:

Digital Arts Showcasing 2021 – Promoting digital arts collaborations and showcasing between Viet Nam and the UK

Digital Arts Showcasing 2021 is a small grant programme with the primary aim to support existing Viet Nam – UK artistic collaborations to showcase their work on digital platforms.

The key objectives of this grant programme are:

– To provide financial assistance for artists, cultural and arts professionals, as well as art collectives, networks and organisations from Viet Nam and the UK, who have already collaborated and produced works for showcasing

– To maintain useful exchanges, connections and potentially long-term partnerships between Vietnamese and UK artists, cultural and arts professionals, collectives, networks and organisations.

We are inviting joint proposals by Vietnamese and UK partners. Please submit your proposal(s) by 12 September 2021 – for events to be held between October 2021 and February 2022.

We are offering between £1,000– £3,000 per grant per project.

For the purpose of this grant, we ask the Vietnamese partner to be the lead applicant.

We particularly invite proposals that focus on gender, race, ethnicity, disability, inclusion, ageing and other areas of diversity.

Please submit your proposal using the application form provided and send to [email protected] with subject line DAS Submission_[Your Name] by the deadline.

The following FAQ provides essential information for your proposal preparation. We also invite you to join us for a virtual information session where you can ask questions

FAQs

What is Digital Arts Showcasing 2021?

Digital Arts Showcasing 2021 is a small grant programme with the primary aim to support existing Viet Nam – UK artistic collaborations to showcase their work on digital platforms.

Digital works vs digital platforms?

This call is open for artistic work produced by using digital technologies and produced by other means adapted to suitable forms for showcasing on digital platforms.

Why Digital Arts Showcasing 2021?

We recognise that there have been many fantastic artistic collaborations between Vietnamese and UK partners over the last few years. Even throughout the Covid-19 pandemic you have worked in creative ways to overcome the challenges and produced results. We would like to support you in bringing the results of your artistic collaborations to the audience.

What types of project can receive the grant?

Artistic and collaborative works by Vietnamese and UK partners compassing all artistic and cultural disciplines and practices, including but not limited to:

– Virtual exhibitions

– Online film screenings

– Online concerts

– Online audio-visual presentations

– Online publication of literature or translation works

– Sharing and discussion of artistic and collaborative works on online platforms

– Production and presentation of online catalogue of artistic and collaborative works.

– We particularly invite proposals that focus on gender, race, ethnicity, disability, inclusion, ageing and other areas of diversity.

Who can apply?

Artists, cultural and arts professionals, arts collectives, networks and organisations from Viet Nam and the UK who has existing connections through a collaborative project.

For the purpose of this grant, we ask the Vietnamese partner to be the lead applicant. This means that the Vietnamese partner will be the key contact person/organisation for the application, and the person/organisation to represent the project in the grant contract should a grand is awarded.

If I have already applied for Connections through Culture, can I still apply for this?

Yes. It is important that you evidence clearly in your application that the Connections through Culture maximum grant amount you plan to apply for will not cover the digital showcasing of the work. If your application to Connections through Culture is unsuccessful, your application to Digital Arts Showcasing 2021 will not be considered for grant award.

What is the value of the grant?

We are offering between £1,000– £3,000 per grant per project.

What costs can the grant cover?

Direct project costs include:

– Artistic or professional fees

– Equipment and materials

– Translation and interpretation fees

– Online platform/equipment/tool fees

– Other costs directly related to the delivery of proposed activities, such as promotion fees, online subscriptions, venue rental, printing, exhibition set up and event costs, etc.

How will my application be assessed?

Applications will be assessed using the following criteria and weighting:

– Have both a UK, and a Viet Nam based applicant. The Viet Nam based applicant should be the lead applicant (pre-requisite).

– Proposed showcase taking place between October 2021 – February 2022 (pre-requisite).

– Evidence of Viet Nam – UK existing collaboration and exchange (20 per cent)

– Evidence of artistic and collaborative work ready for digital showcase (30 per cent)

– Evidence of developed discussion and clear plan between partners (20 per cent)

– Evidence of the contribution of the project to a long-term partnership (10 per cent)

– Evidence of clear and accurate cost breakdown (10 per cent)

– Evidence of a focus on gender, race, ethnicity, disability, inclusion, ageing and other areas of diversity (10 per cent)

What are the grant process and key dates?

The grant process will follow these steps:

Step 1: Applications received (by 12 September 2021)

Step 2: Applications assessed by British Council Art Managers from Viet Nam and the UK

Step 3: Notification to successful proposals (by 30 September 2021)

Step 4: Contract agreements signed between the British Council and grant recipients and grant amount transferred to recipients (tentatively in October 2021)

Step 5: Grant recipients to implement the proposed projects (between October 2021 – February 2022)

Step 6: Grant recipients to submit final report to the British Council and receive remaining grant amount if any (by end of March 2022).