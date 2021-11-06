Art Showcase: “Scroll”

11 Nov – 12 Dec 2021, 10 am – 08 pm

NGA Art Space – TACH SPACES

20 Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

A world without words is a world without meaning. A dream wrapped in words called myth. Shades of meaning absent logic. Stories rich in rhythm. Giving words to a wordless song.

Since childhood, we have been told countless stories. Stories, which like dreams, are often rife with logic yet contain profound meanings and lessons from the past. In this sense, dreams are the logic of myth. Each image and detail is conveyed through words, then distilled into a cacophany of poems, epigrams and stories that are absorbed into our reality. Gradually, myth and reality become inseperable and both undergo subtle changes with the passing of time becoming rich in rhythm and forming the identity of each generation.

“SCROLL” is an opportunity for each person to see themselves through mythological stories as they were intended, not reserved in the glass of a museum but preserved in practice in relation to the current life we’re ​​living.

Our stories do not exist individually. All stories are created from those of their predecessors, where phenomena and events collied in the past. Even now our stories grow into the stories of future generations.

About artist:

David Evans (born in 1990) is a US artist, currently living and working in Hanoi. He used to be a public school teacher teaching history in the South Bronx, New York. It was during this time that he began writing quotes, epigrams or bits of conversation he would hear at the school on walls. David created webs and maps of thought that connected the absurd statements of other teachers to the ideas of origin, which was often from one of the history books he was teaching eventually being inspired to put these notes of irony onto canvas. His current work is a patchwork of mythologies and beliefs that highlight the absurdity of all we hold dear and expresses that absurdity in the form of visual epics, which is creating threads that link seen reality to the unseen reality of story and myth with each work acting as a sort of Greek comedy that shows the meaning and futility of our collective and personal stories.

** Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors are required to wash hands, wear a mask and keep distance from others when entering the art space.

