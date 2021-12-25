Talk: Calligraphy in Contemporary Life

Thurs 30 Dec 2021, 09:30 am – 11:30 am

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Registration link

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

We will once again meet the two artists – calligraphers Nguyễn Quang Thắng and Phạm Văn Tuấn – member of the group Tiền vệ (Vanguard) following their incredible performance of calligraphy art “Rồng rắn lên mây”, what will they bring to this round-table?

Keeping the spirit of reviving traditions and regenerate age-old values, the discussion will revolve around calligraphy and contemporary art.

Based on that overview, the artists will give an introduction on the actual situation and course of development of calligraphy in modern Vietnam. They will also touch on the history of calligraphy and contemporary art by the group Tiền vệ, and present several trends as an interaction between the new movement in Vietnam and the world. Perspectives, and ways of enjoying the art of modern calligraphy in contemporary art will also be emphasised on. Calligraphy is a way of looking back at traditions to create the future, preserving the roots so that the branches can flourish. Calligraphy is art, is culture, but also carrying socio-economic and cultural values in the modern Vietnam.

The talk will be even more interesting, in terms of the topic and the speakers, who are cultural researchers with years of experience in Sino-Nom studies, using Sino-Nom script to understand more about the historical, cultural, economic, and religious values in the Vietnamese society from the past to the future.

About the artists:

Nguyễn Quang Thắng and Phạm Văn Tuấn are contemporary artists and calligraphers, and also researchers at the Institute of Sino-Nom Studies, which years of experience in studying the Nom script (ancient Vietnamese writing system) and its application in arts.

In 2016, Art Vietnam Gallery and the artist group presented a documentary on Nom script and contemporary art. The calligraphers’ artworks were also included in many collections in the US, Germany, Switzerland, and more.

Don’t forget to register for this talk at the link above to not miss this one of a kind discussion on the art of calligraphy!

Follow updates on event’s page.