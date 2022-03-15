09 Mar – 03 Apr 2022

Hà Nội & Online

from the organizer:

Like the Moon in A Night Sky is a series of events on Vietnamese cinema across different periods, a path into film heritage from the perspective of today. The dynamics between Cinema and Hanoi have led to what became the 2022 edition of Like the Moon in A Night Sky.

Initiated and organised by Centre for the Development of Movie Talents (TPD) in 2020 and realised in collaboration with the Centre’s Film Curation Workshop community, Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 takes place between 09.03 and 03.04 in Hanoi and via an online platform.

Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 features the works of: Bùi Đình Hạc & Nguyễn Đăng Bẩy, Bùi Kim Quy, Bùi Nga, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Eduardo Williams, EMIYA, Jamie Maxtone-Graham, Long Trần, Lưu Trọng Ninh, Lý Trang, Merv Espina, Moi Tran, Nguyễn Diệu Linh, Nguyễn Duy Anh, Nguyễn Đức Huy, Nguyễn Hữu Hồng, Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly, Phạm Đình Thiện, Phạm Ngọc Lân, Phạm Thị Hảo, Síu Phạm, Stephane Gauger, Stéphanie Lansaque & François Leroy, Tạ Minh Đức, Trần Phương Thảo & Swann Dubus, Trần Thanh Hiên, Trần Vũ & Nguyễn Hữu Luyện, Vũ Thị Lan Hương, Vũ Trụ, Vương Đức.

Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022 is organised by TPD with the cooperation of Institute Francais Hanoi, and with the support of The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, Purin Pictures, UNESCO Office in Vietnam (via the #hanoirethink project), Vietnam Film Institute, British Council in Vietnam (via the Digital Arts Showcasing fund), BHD, Tách Spaces.

Schedule

In-person events

09 Mar – PLEASE FORGIVE ME

12 Mar – MONEY, MONEY!

18 Mar – HANOI LANDSCAPE & POMELO

20 Mar – MEMORYLAND

24 Mar – THE MISSING OBJECT

28 Mar & 29 Mar – THE BOLERO EFFECT

31 Mar – WE COME INTO LIFE

02 Apr – OWL AND THE SPARROW

Online programme (NTTĐ website)

13 Mar > 03 Apr – SORRY, CAN YOU WAIT ONE MINUTE?

16 Mar > 03 Apr – THE SOUNDS OF VIETNAMESE CINEMA: THREE REMIXES

17 Mar > 03 Apr – THIS IS NOT A LOVE SONG

19 Mar – BLUE/GREEN: NIGHT FILMS IN HANOI

22 Mar > 03 Apr – KALEID’EAUSCOPE: WATER IN HANOI FILMS

24 Mar > 03 Apr – FILM NO.1/2/3

Programme:

In-person events

PLEASE FORGIVE ME: A FILM BY LƯU TRỌNG NINH

16:30 & 19:00 (2 sessions) – 09 Mar 2022

L’Espace – 24 Tràng Tiền

Powerful, free-spirited, rebellious, unsettling and contemplative, Please Forgive Me can be seen as a symphony dedicated to the youth of Hanoi of the early 1990s. Rock music, university lectures, wandering nights, cigarettes, t-shirts, condoms, an illegitimate child, amongst others. The story unfolds as a ‘film within a film’. The characters have to deal with reality and the future as much as they’re faced with the past.

MONEY, MONEY! A FILM BY TRẦN VŨ & NGUYỄN HỮU LUYỆN

16:30 & 19:00 (2 sessions) – 12 Mar 2022

L’Espace – 24 Tràng Tiền

A comedy film presenting common concerns within Vietnamese society post-doi moi: the frictions between knowledge and materialism, ideals and reality, essence and appearance, the personal and the collective, and within oneself.

Curatorial group: Bùi Tuấn Anh, Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến

HANOI LANDSCAPE & POMELO: TWO DOCUMENTARIES

19:00 – 18 Mar 2022

L’Espace – 24 Tràng Tiền

The screening presents two documentaries, both filmed in Hanoi, about 60 years apart: Hanoi Landscape by Bùi Đình Hạc and Nguyễn Đăng Bẩy, made in 1958, and Pomelo by Trần Phương Thảo and Swann Dubus, shot from 2016 to 2018.

MEMORYLAND: A FILM BY BÙI KIM QUY

16:30 – 20 Mar 2022

BHD Star – Tầng 4, TTTM The Garden, Mỹ Đình

At the centre of the episodically-linked stories in Memoryland stands death and all the rituals that accompany the end of life. Such rituals are intended for the peace of both the dead and the living, but even they are not left untouched by changes in society.

THE MISSING OBJECT: A FILM BY VƯƠNG ĐỨC

16:30 & 19:00 (2 sessions) – 24 Mar 2022

L’Espace – 24 Tràng Tiền

Who watches Hanoi from above? Who wanders on the street? Sword Lake, Hỏa Lò Prison and Ô Quan Chưởng. The film follows university lecturer Thắng as he drifts aimlessly across the city during the sombre winter days just before the Lunar New Year. Rhythms ebbs and flows, broken up by various unexpected ‘falls’.

THE BOLERO EFFECT: A SCREENING & PERFORMANCE

19:00 – 28 & 29 Mar 2022 (2 sessions)

Tách Spaces – 20 Hai Bà Trưng

A revisited version of a site-specific performance whose first run took place in a house in Hanoi in 2019, where the past was preserved through music, poetry and theatrical performance. This time, in a different site, a new production comes into being from the superimposition of memories, references its past self in projected images, and merges with the now via the presence of nonprofessional participating actors. “Singing can be a way of losing control and simultaneously a way to retain power and control”.

WE COME INTO LIFE: A FILM BY SÍU PHẠM

19:30 – 31 Mar 2022

BHD Star – Tầng 8, TTTM Vincom, 2 Phạm Ngọc Thạch

WE COME INTO LIFE tells the story of the precarious world two young adults find themselves in following the sudden death of their parents. In an invisible consternation, sister and brother try to find a way to survive. They lose their innocence and come of age amidst an intense urban rhythm of sadness and wilderness.

OWL AND THE SPARROW: A FILM BY STEPHANE GAUGER

19:00 – 02 Apr 2022

L’Espace – 24 Tràng Tiền

Lonesome satellites in a metropolis: a wandering girl, a young man working at the zoo, an air hostess. When the three meet, love blooms. A rare pure take to come out of Vietnamese independent filmmaking in 2007 in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Online programme

SORRY, CAN YOU WAIT ONE MINUTE? A FILM BY JAMIE MAXTONE-GRAHAM

13 Mar – 03 Apr

[NTTĐ website]​​​​​​

The title of the film is a nod to what seems to be the condition of our time: never having enough time, neither in the real world nor in the virtual world. The film takes shape when a portrait photographer leaves his subjects by themselves in the studio with the camera for a few minutes. A simple situation yet significant in what it has to say about the act of looking and image making.

THE SOUNDS OF VIETNAMESE CINEMA: THREE REMIXES BY LÝ TRANG, LONG TRẦN AND MERV ESPINA

16 Mar – 03 Apr

[NTTĐ website]

Collaging sounds from a plethora of Vietnamese cinematic works, the three remixes – each one different from another – brings out a new sense of cinematic sounds and the possibilities that come with them. An introspective emotive space from Lý Trang’s piece. A plunderphoniuc pop outlook bursting with unexpected shifts from Long Tran (Pilgrim Raid, Mona Evie). Moving beyond urban confines, Merv Espina creates a tropical forest ecology filled with sounds of birds, insects, streams and rivers.

THIS IS NOT A LOVE SONG

17 Mar – 03 Apr

[NTTĐ website]

Forward, backward. Outward, inward. Caved in, pumped up. Leaping over, crawling under. Clashes and caresses. A horde and one pal. Stillness and frenzied flutters. A voice and a chorus. Unhurriedly – horizon unrolls, height outstretches. The same street, the same house, same floor, same corner. A flourishing body of moving images, seeking the rhythms to its own choreography.

With films and moving image works by Moi Tran, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Eduardo Williams, Phạm Ngọc Lân, Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly, Nguyễn Đức Huy.

BLUE/GREEN: NIGHT FILMS IN HANOI

21:00 – 19 Mar 2022

Online stream via TPD’s Youtube channel

Blue/Green: Night Films In Hanoi is a kaleidoscope that reveals surprising resonances from many currents in Vietnamese cinema. Here, the night is a place that evokes endless inspirations and analogies.

With films by Nguyễn Duy Anh, Tạ Minh Đức, Trần Thanh Hiên, Nguyễn Hữu Hồng, Vũ Thị Lan Hương, Nguyễn Diệu Linh, Bùi Nga, EMIYA, Stéphanie Lansaque & François Leroy, Vũ Trụ.

Curatorial group: Đặng Thị Hồng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Lan Hương

“OLD VIETNAMESE FILMS”, DISTANT BUT STILL HERE

22 Mar – 03 Apr

NTTĐ website

Attempts to trace the art of film editing through Vietnamese films from the past by Phạm Thị Hảo. By examining a practice essential to cinema yet has not been adequately acknowledged, the essay is an endeavour by a contemporary practitioner to take a closer look at ruptures in the ligaments connecting the present and the past as well as their impacts on today’s creative tendencies.

KALEID’EAUSCOPE: WATER IN HANOI FILMS

24 Mar – 03 Apr

[NTTĐ website]

Capture – Observe – Twist. An observation of water in the cinema of Hanoi. In this project, a found footage film made by a group of curators and emerging filmmaker Phạm Đình Thiện explores the subtle shifts and shades of water through a kaleidoscope.

Curatorial group: Lý Thu Hà, Đỗ Thu Hiền, Vũ Thị Mai Phương, Ngô Xuân Quỳnh

FILM NO.1/2/3: THREE WORKS BY TẠ MINH ĐỨC

24 Mar – 03 Apr

[NTTĐ website]

The filmmaker began this series of films as a self-assigned exercise to hone observation skills and to experiment different methods of film-making to an initial theme about family. Three short films were made in a span of six years when the filmmaker was in his 20s; each diverges from the originally intended portraits, even though the character of the family’s son is always present.

Project team

Executive Manager: Nguyễn Hoàng Phương

Curators & Producers: Trương Quế Chi, Trần Duy Hưng; in collaboration with members of the Film Curation Workshop community of TPD: Bùi Tuấn Anh, Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến, Đặng Thị Hồng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Lan Hương, Lý Thu Hà, Đỗ Thu Hiền, Vũ Thị Mai Phương, Ngô Xuân Quỳnh, Nguyễn Hiền Anh, Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Ly

Curatorial assistants: Trần Thị Thu Thảo, Đào Linh Trang, Hà Hương Thảo

Technician: Phạm Đình Thiện

Photographers/Videographers: Phạm Đình Thiện, Nguyễn Đức Minh, Bùi Thạc Phong, Đặng Hồng Anh, Đào Huy Bách, Lê Ngọc Ánh, Hà Hương Thảo

Communications assistants: Trần Thị Thu Thảo, Nguyễn Minh Hải Anh, Bùi Thạc Quân

Graphic designer: Lequyta

Website designer: Trịnh Ngân Hạnh

Programme trailer: Đỗ Huy Tạo

Trailer music: Mối & Pilgrim Raid

Translators: N.H.T.N, Bùi Thu Uyên, Trần Duy Hưng

Guest writers: Nguyễn Quốc Thành, Nguyễn Phương Thảo, Nguyễn Đình Tôn Nữ (the list of writers and texts will be further published and updated throughout the period of Like the Moon in A Night Sky 2022)

