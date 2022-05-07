European Film Festival 2022

19 May – 05 June 2022

Hà Nội, HCMC, Đà Nẵng & Đà Lạt

From the organizer:

Amidst a context of the “new-normal” and the returning of onsite cultural happenings in Vietnam and over the world, the EU Delegation to Vietnam is pleased to present the 21st European Film Festival in Vietnam, with the support of the EU Policy and Outreach Partnership (EUPOP).

Taking place from 19 May to 05 June 2022 across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Da Lat, EUFF 2022 will showcase a selection of carefully-curated and diverse selection of films that have also won multiple prestigious awards. This year’s edition also features a special appearance from Ukraine with a guest entry that will open the festival in Hanoi and HCMC.

Loosely arranged around the themes of “Family” and “Youth”, the films are slated to bring about a more multifaceted perspective of European life and cultures, as well as to shed light on certain struggles its people are faced with and attempting to overcome.

For further information, please visit the festival’s website and Facebook page of the EU Delegation to Vietnam.

* All films screen with subtitles in Vietnamese and English

Movies list:

1, Oskar & Lilli – Where No One Knows Us

2, Our Struggles

3, Letters From Antarctica

4, Even Mice Belong in Heaven

5, Into The Darkness

6, The Cleaners

7, Perfumes

8, Tall Tales

9, Extra Ordinary

10, My Brother Chases Dinosaurs

11, Romy’s Salon

12, Never Gonna Snow Again

23, Acasa, My Home

14, Let There Be Light

15, 22 Angels

16, And Then We Danced

17, Hutsulka Ksenya

