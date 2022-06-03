Art Talk: Illusion

Sun 05 June 2022, 10 am

Mơ Art Space

B3, 136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

Thông tin từ ban tổ chức:

Mo Art Space cordially invites all art lovers to join us for an art talk this weekend, in which the twin artists Le Brothers – Ngoc Thanh Le & Duc Hai Le (b.1975, Hue) – will discuss their work featured in our past showcase ‘Ao Anh // Illusion’.

As a part of Mo Art Space’s public program for ‘Illusion’, the talk was supposed to take place last July, yet had to be canceled due to the pandemic outbreak in Hanoi.

In the format of an intimate gathering, this event will surely be an opportunity for art lovers to get to know more about the artists, listen to their sharing about the early concept of ‘Illusion’, their journey working with planes from two-dimensional to three-dimensional, their transformation in terms of concept and composition in art-making, as well as their specialty of painting multiple layers that are rarely found in contemporary art.

Artists: Ngoc Thanh Le and Duc Hai Le (Le Brothers)

Coordinator: curator Anh Tuan Nguyen

Language: Vietnamese

Follow updates on event’s page.