Finest Artist Nominees: Flinh

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Flinh (Nguyễn Phương Linh) is a visual artist based in Hanoi. She studied painting at the Vietnam University of Fine Art and began experimenting with contemporary art in 2016. She works with various media, such as installation, video, and particularly performance. Flinh took part in some exhibitions and performance festivals, including: In:act festival in 2016, 2017 (Hanoi), NIPAF International 2018 (Japan), Asia Live Performance 2018 (Poland), 20+ Anniversary of Nhasan Studio, Polyphony: Southeast Asia (Nam Kinh), and Wuwei Performance Series (Singapore) in 2019.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2020, Flinh was among eight artists participating in Month of Arts Practice (MAP) – BLUE project initiated and organised by Heritage Space in which Flinh’s video work was named: “Text to Fragments of Sky”. Linh also participated in Wuwei Performance Series in Singapore, and performed in the “Nổ Cái Bùm” festival in Hue. In 2022, Flinh was featured on the list of 30 under 30 of Forbes Vietnam. She also performed in “đầm lầy mùa xuân” (spring swamp) – the third chapter in the open studio series “Xin không có thật” by artist Dương Thanh Quang, within the framework of the programme Resident-đi Residency, and joined the mini performance festival “Morning-Noon-Afternoon-Evening” at Á Space.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

