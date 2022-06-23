Finest Artist Nominees: Hà Nguyên Long

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Performing arts

About the artist: Hà Nguyên Long is a stage director and perspective designer who is currently active in both Paris and Hanoi. In France, he is a set designer and has worked with the Bastille Theatre, the National Theater of St.Nazaire, the Avignon Theater Festival, and the Cuirieu Theater Festival. As director of XplusX Studio, he has directed two plays: “Sơn Hậu – Beyond the Mountain” and “A Reading Session | ORESTEIA” by Aeschylus.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In December 2021, Hà Nguyên Long was the stage director and space designer for the play “Cõi Thinh Không”. He participated in the experimental theatre piece “Significant Dream” at Manzi in May 2022.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

