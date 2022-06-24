Finest Artist Nominees: Hoàng Thiện Phúc

Hoàng Thiện Phúc

Year of birth: 1994

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Graduated from Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts in 2020, Hoàng Thiện Phúc (born in 1994 in Binh Thuan) currently lives and practices art in Ho Chi Minh City. Phúc paints, sculpts and experiments with different materials. He enjoys observing and contemplating life, thereby creating an open discussion space in his compositions.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: Phúc has participated in a number of group exhibitions, such as Beginning 2020 at the Ho Chi Minh City Arts and Culture Association. “Phuc – Draw . Cut . Paste . Arrange” in 2021 is Phúc’s first solo exhibition.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

