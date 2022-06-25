Finest Artist Nominees: Mai Nguyên Anh

Year of birth: 1992

Field: Photography

About the artist: Mai Nguyên Anh works with a camera, he also writes and curates. Initially attracted to how photography affords a place to observe, Nguyên Anh soon found this journalistic, non-fiction approach not enough, wanting to visually share stories that poetically embrace place, time, and people in ways that offer emotional insight. Touching on uncomfortable social issues such as sexual deviance, domestic violence, the aged and infirm, or the psychological issues of distance, Nguyên Anh’s practice informs his co-founding of ‘MATCA’, an independent initiative dedicated to photography as a form of visual art. MATCA is an online journal that commissions new writing; a physical space that curates exhibitions; and a publishing project. Nguyên Anh graduated from the University of Surrey with a degree in of economics and finance in 2012, and from the International Center of Photography in New York in 2016. He currently lives and works in Hanoi.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: From 2020 to 2022, Mai Nguyên Anh co-curated the collective exhibitions “Format” and “Unexpected Paths: Views from Europe” at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), and “Toque Blanche” at L’Espace as part of “Photo Hanoi ‘21”, as well as “Entre Deux Siècles” in Hanoi and “Public, Private, Secret” at the French Institute in Hue. He also participated in the exhibition “#ICPconcerned: Global images for global crisis” at the ICP Museum in New York (US), and had his video installation “63 Years (Gửi anh Tuyền)” exhibited at the NUS Museum in Singapore.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.