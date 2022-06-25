Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh

Year of birth: 1990

Field: Visual arts

About the artist: Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh is a multimedia artist and art curator, his work spans cross-industry: contemporary art and advertising media. He majored in classical music at the Military University of Culture and Arts, a communications specialist at FPT Arena, and documentary film at DocLab & Sound Art Curator at Sounds Now by Onassi Stegi. He is also a member of “The Heritage of Future Past” networking programme initiated by British Council Vietnam.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2021, Hoàng Anh is the creative director & music producer of the project “Sóng ngầm sông Hồng”, and the art director & music producer of the play “Cõi Thinh Không”. In 2022, he participated in the experimental music night Nổ Cái Đom Đóm with the framework of Nổ Cái Bùm 2022, and the experimental theatre “Significant Dream” at Manzi.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

