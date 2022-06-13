Finest Project Nominees: Flowing

About project:

The art talk series “Flowing/Chảy” was created and designed by APD with the aim of channelling the public into the flow of art. Based on the principle of Wu Wei (Chinese: 無為; English: inexertion, inaction, or effortless action), “Flowing” originates from Lao Tzu’s attitude of being in harmony with nature, which is also the spirit reflected in the artistic development of human history: though soft and gentle, yet ever-improvising and always in dialogue. Similar to the flow of water, art is the soft power that maintains humanity and compassion; that cools and soothes the desire for interest or power.

Art form: Art talk

Duration: 07/2021 – 01/2022

Organizer: Center for Art Patronage and Development (APD)

Activities: Talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

This year, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST especially obtains a unique mission called The Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Pandemic to reflect and celebrate art activities that were held during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.