Fri 23 Sep 2022, 06 pm – 09 pm

AVANA Art Residence

Cửa Đại, Hội An, Quảng Nam

Online hosts

Registration link

from the organizer:

Showcase “Now – Here – After” – NHA Theatre is an experimental arts group project, initiated and choreographed by performance/video-art artist Tran Minh, working together with the members to build the first foundation for NHA Theatre in which there are 3 female actors and 1 music artist/sound designer working with the features of security camera equipment (CCTV) at a fashion design studio in Hoi An.

Showtime schedule:

Part 1:

06 pm – 07 pm: Open to welcome guests (offline/online).

07 pm – 08 pm: Performing the experimental stage “Now – Here – After”.

Part 2:

08 pm – 09 pm: Open studio for visiting and experiencing the working space at the studio.

Audiences registering to watch the performance at the studio (Offline) are suggested to bring any objects, actors will improvise while “playing” with these objects in the live performance.

*Note: Please do not bring inflammable and explosive substances on the list of prohibited items into the performance area

“Now – Here – After” is an experimental theatrical work with the feature of security camera equipment, 3 actors can choose to “escape” and become observers in the performance at any time. Installation is exploited when actors ‘play’ with objects, they observe and arrange themselves through the point of view of live streaming devices (phone, television, projector, …) in existing Space-Time. The interplay between Space-Time and actors opens up a hypothetical theatrical concept known as a space created by people or objects, light, sound, or occupied through a distinct perspective, and this space is constantly changing, contrary to the stable nature of conventional traditional theater.

The sound artist observes all activities through security camera equipment, working and interacting directly with sound in Space -Time at the studio. The sound artist works with actors through the conversation feature of security camera equipment to supplement or clarify the nature of sound as well as evoke more visual and audio imagination. The project explores a new approach to working with actors and acting methods, focusing on keeping dialogue and words to a minimum in order to effectively exploit auditory, visual, physical, and spatial expression. Focus is more on mastery of body and movement in an attempt to blur the lines between co-creators and between audience and actors.

The project’s work is the result of distilling the process of researching and creating simulated stage structures compiled and staged into 2 versions, our live showcase takes place on September 23rd 2022 and the premiere in the form of theater (Theater of Image) takes place in May 2023 in Hoi An and Ha Noi.

Creative team

Choreographer: Trần Minh

Performers: Lê Trang, Lizzy, Đức Hạnh

Sound Artist: Nam Nguyễn

Coordinator team

Project Managers: Huỳnh Như, Linh Duong

Project Coordinator, Translator: Phương Trinh

Designers: Linh Duong, Phương Trinh

Website Creator, Blog Writer: Darren

Technicians: Sơn, Maciej

Thank you Avana Vietnam Art Residence, CAB Hoian and online screening partner for media support and sponsoring space in the project.

The showcase event is free of charge, any financial support from the community will be greatly appreciated, the audiences can contribute to the project development via the bank account below:

Account holder: Tran Ngoc Minh

Bank number: 0327735472 (VP Bank – Vietnam Prosperity Bank)

Follow updates on event’s page