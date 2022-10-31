Material Futures: Experimental Fabrication of Bacterial Cellulose as A Potential Biomaterial

Fri 11 Nov 2022, 02:30 pm – 03:30 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The potential of biomaterials in the development of a more sustainable textile and fashion industry is being recognised globally. This talk presents a project being conducted by researchers at RMIT, Vietnam and AUT University, New Zealand. It investigates the production of bacterial cellulose using local ingredients as a potential replacement to existing fossil-based materials. This experimental project explores alternative forms of natural systems by growing and harvesting bacterial cellulose as textiles and textile structures.

The presentation will discuss and show examples of the ways different locally available ingredients such as fruits, teas and sugars used to grow Kombucha as a form of bacterial cellulose can alter the tactility and other characteristics of the new biomaterials. These samples are considered in terms of their physical and aesthetic properties, and their potential for design applications that propose alternatives to how we develop sustainable textiles/materials.

* Language: English (with Vietnamese intepretation)

About the speakers

Associate Professor Donna Cleveland – Deputy Dean of School of Communication and Design, RMIT Vietnam. Her research in the field of sustainable design, articulates fashion and textiles thinking and systems. Her practice explores alternative materials to plastics and leathers and is engaged with issues of materiality and resilience across areas of art, design and creative technology.

Professor Frances Joseph – Professor of Material Futures in Huri Te Ao/The School of Future Environments at Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand. Her research focus on materiality and sustainability includes areas of intra-active textiles, bio-based materials, local production systems and material ecologies.

Associate Professor Rajkishore Nayak – Associate Professor with the School of Communication & Design (SCD) at RMIT Vietnam. His current research areas focus on, but not limited to sustainability in fashion and textile manufacturing in addition to new sustainable materials. Prior to joining at RMIT Vietnam Dr. Nayak has worked in contemporary fashion (design and management), human ecology, product development, sustainable dyeing technologies and functional materials in India and Australia.

Research Assistant Giang Trần – Research assistant for two projects related to sustainability and fashion at RMIT Vietnam. She has experience in biotechnology and STEAM education. She has a great passion to integrate cultural value and diversity into the classroom.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.