Artists Talk with Juliana and Andrey Vrady

Sun 20 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The concept of “interactive audiovisual installation” seems to be relatively new to a majority of people in Vietnam. We would like to invite you to a chat with the renowned German multimedia artist duo Juliana Vrady & Andrey Vrady to learn more about what they have been actively working on, “interactive audiovisual installation”, their experience and the stories behind their past and ongoing projects.

Highlights of the talk with the duo include:

– Why do they choose media art?

– What is the idea behind their interactive installations?

– Their best cases.

– Q&A

* Language: English

About artist:

Juliana Vrady and Andrey Vrady are multimedia artists based in Germany. They are particularly active in the field of interactive audio-visual installations. Their latest two media art installations, running as part of Future Forum (DWIH NY) in New York and Campus Germany (EXPO 2020) in Dubai, were inspired by the dialogue between people and technology. They track the emotional reactions of the visitors via an artificial intelligence that splits a mood picture of the test subjects into individual color fragments in real time and projects it onto the wall as a work of art. A game between psyche, aesthetics and A.I.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.