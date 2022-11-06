HN City Walk: Lan Ong Street and Hanoi’s Old Quarter

14:30 – 16:30, Sat 12 Nov 2022

Lan Ong Street and Hanoi’s Old Quarter

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) runs informative city walks which, we hope are a bit different from other city walks. They include personal information and stories from long term local Hanoi residents as well as discovering some hidden areas of the city. They look at the past, the changes that have taken place and how this has influenced the present and future.

On the walk through Lan Ong Street and Hanoi’s Old Quarter, participants will be able to roam around Lan Ong and the nearby streets, listen to the tales of the famous medicine street and enjoy remnants of the old architecture in the area.

*Language: English

Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) is a non-formal group of mainly Hanoi residents from many countries – including Vietnam – whose purpose is to enhance and deepen the understanding of and preserve Vietnam’s culture. FVH has as its basic goal the preservation and advancement of Vietnamese heritage and culture. FVH functions as a non-profit educational group.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

