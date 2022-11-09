NONÊ: Look Within Exhibition

17 – 22 Nov 2022 08 am – 05 pm

Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts

97 Phó Đức Chính, Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

This November, NONÊ will be writing a new chapter: the chapter of the origin, of the empathy in the inner world of each person.

The Look Within Exhibition is an event in the NONÊ project series, showcasing works by artist Suboi in collaboration with domestic and foreign independent artists and directors throughout the journey of developing a music career for years. The works reflect on reality, perception and vision. Above the intricately structured and thought-provoking circuits are meticulously refined forms. They seem to expand the static space where the subconscious and the intellect intersect. Cultivate the seeds of creativity to cultivate a strong structure. Endurance, the invisible iteration of the ephemeral concept. NO NÊ is also NO/NONE, marking the moment of awareness of not-self, impermanence and the journey back to oneself.

The works in the album NONÊ will no longer be encapsulated in the form of “music”, instead, it will be a party of light, temperature, sound, scent and resonance to honor the true beauty of people, to write a Look Within Journey.

* Public Entrance (Buy admission tickets of the Museum at the entrance to be free to visit).

