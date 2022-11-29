Serie de Formas de Arte Moderno en la Naturaleza: 01

26 Nov – 31 Dec 2022

Ơi Blin Saigon

289E, Nguyễn Công Trứ, Nguyễn Thái Bình Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

LInspired by Kunstformen der Natur (Art forms of Nature) of Ernst Haeckel, 365 Days of UNKNOWN curated the first of the Serie de formas de arte moderno en la naturaleza (Series of Modern Art forms in Nature), an exhibition of botanical art which are well worth seeing, immerse yourself in a colorful botanical world full of giant insects, flowers, and plants created by 3 artists Irina Semenyuk, Alex Nguyen và Nikii Tran

All artworks, postcards and posters displayed during the exhibition period are for sale.

Follow update from event’s page.