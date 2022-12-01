Concert VNSOxVYO: Family Concert

Tues 06 Dec 2022, 08 pm

Hanoi Opera House

Số 1 Tràng Tiền, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Orchestral music creates a space, where the inner child in each of us steps out and shares the joy of music together

– nhạc trưởng Honna Tetsuji

Putting aside the barrier of ages, professions, the difference between professionals and amateurs, in the atmosphere of family gathering as the year comes to an end, Vietnam Youth Music Institute (VYMI) is excited to bring you a lively and refreshing experience in the VNSOxVYO: Family Concert

This concert is going to be performed by Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO), Vietnam Youth Orchestra (VYO) and amateur musicians from the community under the conduct of the wonderful Maestro Honna Tetsuji.

This will be the stage where so many characters, stories with various backgrounds, professions and ages are harmonized together. Side by side, we will guide our audience into the adventure of sparkling fairy tales and enjoying the natural sceneries around the world.

As a part of the concert, this will be the world premiere of the petite suite “Thiên Thanh” by composer Trần Mạnh Hùng; a vibrant symphonic work embedded with Vietnam soul and is dedicated to the VYO. The melodies in this piece carry the essence of traditional music in the Northwest region, Central Highlands, Champa and Hue of Vietnam.

Program

– Maurice Ravel – Ma Mère L’Oye Suite

– Franz Joseph Haydn – Symphony No. 94 in G Major, “Surprise” – II. Andante

– Trần Mạnh Hùng – Petite Suite for Orchestra “Thiên Thanh”

– Ottorino Respighi – Pini di Roma – III. I pini del Gianicolo; IV. I pini della Via Appia

The official price per ticket: Class S: 700,000đ | Class A: 500,000đ | Class B: 400,000đ | Class Student: 150,000đ

Seating map can be found here

How to book ticket: call hotline 024 32222 503 (Working time: 09 – 12 am and 01:30 pm – 04:30 pm from Monday to Friday)

Payment method: transfer to Ngân hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VP Bank):

– Account name: VIET CLASSICAL MUSIC JSC

– Bank: Ngân hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng (VP Bank)

– Number: 247807519

– Payment syntax: ConcertTicket_Full name (ticket purchaser) _ Phone number

– Note: Please finish your payment within 6 hours of your call to book tickets. After 6 hours, your unpaid ticket reservation will be terminated.

* All the profits from ticket sales will be directed to the “Community Funding” of VYMI in order to purchase rare instruments for VYO members as well as for other free community classical music programs in the future.

