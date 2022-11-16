Talk: Creative Space for Creative Thinking

Wed 23 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11:30 am

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, more and more companies and corporations are realising that they need a new workspace that is more efficient in two respects. Firstly: a technical setting that can accommodate a hybrid working model between working in the office & working remotely. Secondly: the physical office space itself also requires restructure & improvements to rejuvenate new vitality and to inspire employees for better creativity and work performance.

Synthesising from ELLE Deco Network’s Trend Report 2022, alongside conversations with studios specialising in office design, ELLE Decoration Vietnam will attempt to create a quick sketch of an ideal office model for the Vietnamese creative minds.

Language: English

Livestream on VFCD’s fanpage

About the speakers (to be updated):

Designer Dương Nguyễn holds Masters degrees in Visual Design at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) (Milan, Italy), and in Design Management at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) (US). Thùy Dương has worked as Editor of ELLE Decoration Vietnam magazine since 2017, and prior to this she was ELLE magazine’s Art Director. She is also currently a lecturer at the HCMC University of Architecture, and a visiting lecturer at RMIT University.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

