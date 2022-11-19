Talk Pathways to circularity & sustainability

Thurs 24 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11 am

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

What does sustainability look like for Vietnamese fashion brands? How can fashion entrepreneurs be supported to move towards a circular economy?

This panel talk will highlight the pathways followed by Vietnamese fashion and textile (F&T) enterprises to adopt the concepts of circularity in the drive towards sustainability. The panel will consist of 4 entrepreneurs and corporates adopting sustainable approaches in fashion sourcing, manufacturing, retailing and recycling.

The discussions will focus on the state of fashion circularity and the Vietnamese value chain in Vietnamese F&T industries. Questions will also be delivered to the panelists on the common concepts in Vietnamese F&T industries. They will also elaborate on the obstacles faced by the enterprises and how they cope with the challenges to become sustainable.

The audience will learn about circularity concepts in Vietnamese F&T sector, sustainability challenges faced by the F&T enterprises in Vietnam (but also the solutions or opportunities to overcome those challenges). The audience will also gain insights on consumers awareness and behaviors and the necessary collaboration between brands, manufacturers, retailers, government, and nongovernment organizations to increase consumer awareness for fashion sustainability.

This research project was funded by the ICM Falk Foundation during 2022 with the main objective of understanding the state of sustainability in Vietnamese F&T industries during their journey towards circularity.

* Language: English

About the panelists

Prateek Agarwal, textile enthusiast and active researcher in supply chain

Prateek is a techno-commercial sourcing leader with wide experience in apparel supply chain at different levels of manufacturing/marketing/sourcing & compliance. He has 9+year leading experience in apparel material sourcing and material management and is currently working with Asmara International Vietnam as the head of material sourcing and sustainability management.

Catriona, Responsibility Director of SHOEfabrik

Catriona is the Responsibility Director at footwear sourcing house, SHOEfabrik, where she leads the company’s sustainability strategy and programmes to create more responsibly minded footwear. Before to moving to Vietnam, Catriona was the Sustainability Manager at footwear brand Clarks, and prior to that worked for a not-for-profit consultancy firm with a mission to make sustainable fashion common practice. Catriona holds a MA in Sustainable Development from the University of St Andrews.

Sơn Tăng, Founder of Drobebox

Sơn spent the majority of his career shaping the world as leader and executive in world-class technology companies such as Atlassian, KMS, and Tiki where he builds software and product used by millions before realising how scary it is with climate change and deciding to be the change he seeks.

In 2020, Sơn found Drobebox, a subscription service for fashion that empowers women to take advantage of the circular economy to wear more, with less.

Currently, Sơn is working with Wavemaker Impact, the first VC climate tech venture builder in SEA, and pushing for the scarier mission “Reduce 10% of global carbon emission by 2035”.

Thư Vũ, Founder of Passii

Thư Vũ is the founder of Passii – a fashion resale company focused on sustainability and customer experience. Her academic accomplishments and industry experience earned her the Discipline of Fashion Award at RMIT Bachelor of Fashion (Merchandising Management). Thư defines sustainable fashion consumption as preserving consumers’ wellbeing and financial condition as well as the environment.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.