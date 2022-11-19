Talk: On Vietnam’s Game Industry – Serious Game: More than fun

Thurs 24 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 04:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

This talk will be a panel discussion with stakeholders on how video games can expand beyond entertainment & fun but can help to be tools – or even drivers – for social change.

The discussion will enjoy the participation of two speakers with experiences in the Video Game Design industry: Mr. Justin Chua – Deputy CEO, Vice Principal of 3dsense Media School – Singapore, Ms. Amélie Huynh Le Maux – PhD, Communications Manager at AIP Foundation and Ms. Trang Nguyen, Game Designer at Gameloft.

Language: English

Livestream on VFCD’s fanpage

Justin Chua is currently the Deputy CEO and Vice Principal of 3dsense Media School, Singapore. He graduated from the Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor in Business Studies (Hons). His passion for art, technology and business inspired him to pursue a post graduate diploma in e-commerce and marketing course where he was trained in graphic, web and multimedia. He co-founded 3dsense Media School in 2003 and apart from his core duties of industrial relations, marketing and students affairs, is also heavily involved in academics.

3dsense Media School has over 19 years been training digital artists for the Games, Films, Design and Media industry. As a Vice Principal, Justin has involved himself heavily in nurturing students for the Games industry as an Educator, a Counsellor and a Career Coach. In the recent Rookies 2022 competition, 3dsense Media School is again ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Creative Schools of the World. Many of the 3dsense graduates have gained employment in the games industry in esteemed game studios in Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Streamline, Lemonsky, Riot Games, Tencent and more.

Justin is also the Marketing Chair for Asia’s Largest CG event (2006-2011) CG Overdrive, an event he co-founded in 2006. In 2009, he co-founded FZD School of Entertainment Design with Feng Zhu, Mihwa and Kok Sen.

Amélie Huynh Le Maux – a Biology Ph.D. holder – has 13 years of experience in Research & Development, in academic research, and in the pharmaceutical industry. She is also trained in journalism and communications, with a focus on science/art integration and socio-cultural mediation. Amélie is passionate about research on alternative futures, smart cities, and how public art – especially street art – can be a tool for social impact, for example regarding urban well-being.

AIP Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to saving lives on the roads and increasing access to safe, equitable, and sustainable mobility for all. Beyond empowering the underserved road user communities, AIP Foundation tackles injustice related to youth engagement and education, workers’ rights, gender equality, and environmental issues.

Trang Nguyen is a video game designer who has been working in the mobile gaming market since 2012. Her first position in the game industry is as a sports game designer, contributing to the success of popular titles such as Gods of Rome, Asphalt Series and Zombie Wood. Since then, Trang Nguyen has contributed to building Gameloft HTML5 games from conception to submission.

During her time at the Gameloft, she was mentored by exceptional game designers, learned from mistakes, accumulated knowledge, and transformed from a beginner to an expert game designer, in charge of creating games for brands. In the position of expert game designer, she works closely with other departments like developer and artist to produce games for brands from ideation to reality. She also helps holding workshops for junior game designers to upgrade their skill and spread the fundamental understanding of the game designer job to other departments.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

