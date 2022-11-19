Opening: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 03 pm – 06 pm

Exhibition: 26 Nov 2022 – 11 Feb 2023, 11 am – 06 pm

Sàn Art

Units B6.16 and B6.17, 6th Floor, Block B Office, Millennium Masteri,

Ward 6, District 4, HCMC (enter via Nguyen Huu Hao)

From Goethe Institut:

Sàn Art is opening the doors to its newest exhibition, ‘Don’t Call it Art!’. Featuring a selection from the archives of Veronika Radulovic, this exhibition brings together Trương Tân, Nguyễn Minh Thành and Nguyễn Quang Huy, whose unconventional drawings and paintings, their art performances and installations – the first ever in Vietnam – offered a refreshing new approach to the Vietnamese art world of the 1990s.

The tangible spontaneity, shrewdness and boldness of their art was matched by their materials and working methods. They mainly used traditional Vietnamese paper, brushes and watercolours, hardly anything more. Altogether, their experimentations and aesthetic expressions have made them protagonists of an independent and young art scene that emerged in Hanoi in the early 1990s, and who continue to have wide-reaching influence on Vietnamese contemporary art today.

Sàn Art partners with Mơ Art Space to present two exhibitions, one in Ho Chi Minh City and another in Hanoi, both supported by the Goethe-Institut in Vietnam.

We look forward to seeing you at our show! Stay tuned for our upcoming ‘Don’t Call it Art!’ satellite events…concerts, talks, screenings, workshops, and more!

