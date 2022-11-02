Talk: Textile Expressions Experimental Approach Using New Technology to Interpret Traditional Storytelling-through-making

Fri 11 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Conducted by RMIT University Vietnam and Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand, the talk focuses on textile expressions and the “rejuvenation” of traditional weaving, such as the production of e-textiles.

This talk is based on the PhD research of the speaker, aiming to investigate how modern technologies, contemporary materials, and traditional handicraft processes can be cohesively combined to produce interactive e-textiles with the capability of communicating new narratives. Using an experimental practice-based approach, this research investigates and seeks to understand how aspects of traditional crafts can be translated into contemporary textiles through material and making processes. Participants will have the opportunity to accompany speakers on an exploration to find out how storytelling through traditional textiles could be applied in a modern context. The key techniques that will be discussed are weaving and embroidery, or a mixture of both. The talk will also include the presentation of relevant material samples and findings.

Event programme:

– Brief discussion of ethnic groups

– Ancient examples of encoded textiles

– Storytelling textiles from ethnic culture

– The techniques – weaving & embroidery

– Wearable technologies and e-textile

– Textile sample catalogue

– Discussion and Q&A

About the speakers:

Associate Professor Donna Cleveland – Deputy Dean of School of Communication and Design, RMIT Vietnam. Her research in the field of sustainable design, articulates fashion and textiles thinking and systems. Her practice explores alternative materials to plastics and leathers and is engaged with issues of materiality and resilience across areas of art, design and creative technology.

Professor Frances Joseph – Professor of Material Futures in Huri Te Ao/The School of Future Environments at Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand. Her research focus on materiality and sustainability includes areas of intra-active textiles, bio-based materials, local production systems and material ecologies.

PhD Candidate Leona Wang – Bachelor’s degree (Honours) holder in Fashion Design at AUT and stayed on to extend her knowledge with a Master of Art and Design (major in Product Design) and is now halfway through her PHD study. Traditional and ethnic cultures have always been the source of Leona’s creative inspiration. Her work explores the possibilities of integrating traditional crafts and modern technologies. Her research aims to promote traditions to younger generations and also give greater meaning to the textile artifact through narrative and interaction.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

