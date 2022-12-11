Art Showcase “Gate Gate”

11 – 18 Dec 2022

Penthouse 2301

Tower 1 The Vista

628C Ha Noi Highway, An Phu, District 2, HCMC

From the organizer:

After the success of the showcase in Hanoi, Indochine House and artist Doan Van Toi cordially invite the art-loving public to the “Gate Gate” solo show at Indochine House Saigon. As the first solo exhibition of artist Doan Van Toi, “Gate Gate” reflects the artist’s unique perspective on human nature. On the traditional silk material, his emotions and art language are naturally and subtly conveyed from the way the layers of fabric are organized, the use of colors and the arrangement of people,…. Each practice, in whatever form it is, is geared towards a common idea: to see things as they are so that the mind is clear.

