Buu Chi Exhibition “The Time Captured Hand”

11 Dec 2022 – 04 Apr 2023, 09 am – 08 pm

REI Artspace

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, District 3, HCMC

Ticket: 100,000đ/person (5 postcards included)

From the organizer:

“The artists not only observe life but they have to live the life. The artworks ‘s Reality come before Beauty A piece of art speaks for the part of life that is shrouded in the shadow, an artist’s individual perception of reality.”

– Bửu Chỉ.

We are pleases to introduce the exhibition “The Time Captured Hand” commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of the legendary painter Buu Chi (October 8, 1948 – December 14, 2002).

In this exhibition, we proudly showcase 28 artworks with many different materials such as lacquer, canvas, paper, etc. As well as introducing to the public REI’s exclusive artbook “The Time Captured Hand” includes his artworks and also contains articles about him. This brings our readers a better perspective of his life, personal relationships, as well as style and inspirations.

We hope our readers consider this book as an appreciation of such talented and profound artist. At the same time, we would like to express our grateful to Buu Chi’s contributions to the Vietnam art scene.

Here, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the enthusiastic support of painter Buu Chi’s family, his friends near and far who helped us to have more information about him, as well as the entire REI team make this book possible.

Be the first one to own our exclusive artbook published by REI Artspace “The Time Captured Hand” with only 500.000vnd. Pre-order special offer available till 12.12.2022 (original price: 600.000vnd)

