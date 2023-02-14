Exhibition: Hanoi Thunder

Opening: Thurs 16 Feb 2023, 06:30 pm – 09 pm

Exhibition: 17 Feb – 07 Mar 2023, 09:30 am – 07 pm

Work Room Four

31 Alley 67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The exhibition serves as a retrospective of Redington’s etching works; Hanoi Thunder, his collection of Hanoi centric frenetic landscapes, which are entangled and overlaid with landmark symbolism, lead the exhibition. This titled body of work is displayed alongside prints from his earlier epic folio “The Ten Kings of the Courts of Hell”, first shown in Hanoi in 2002 at Art Vietnam. These two series are supplemented by single stand alone etchings from throughout his print career.

Etching has been part of Redington’s work since the mid 80’s, elected member of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers (UK) in 1994. Redington takes inspiration as he says “from the masterful etchings of Rembrandt, the visionary illuminations of William Blake and the merciless insights of Goya.” Etching is process heavy, and exacting – all marks – intentional or otherwise created in the image making become part of the final printed piece.

Born in London; Simon came to live in Hanoi 25 years ago, the city became his muse and his work since has often focussed on a dialogue with the city itself, Hanoi holds a multitude of stories; those of developing modernity and ancient heritage combined in a rapidly changing urban landscape. The etchings in the exhibition in part portray his relationship with the city, which he viewed as a wonderland of contrast from his previous backdrop of London.

Redington now shares his time between his painting studio in Hanoi and his printmaking workshop in rural France. Redington holds a BA from Goldsmiths College, a Post-Graduate Diploma Art Therapy from Hertfordshire College of Art, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Advanced Printmaking from Central St. Martins College of Art, London. In 1993 Simon founded his Imprint, the Kamikaze Press and has been showcasing his works in numerous exhibitions and publications since then.

Most recently “The Grand Charade” at SUNY Potsdam, USA, 2018. Significant past exhibitions include “Fine and Dirty: Contemporary Letterpress Art” Minnesota, New York & San Francisco Centre for Book Arts 2011-2013, “On the Fractured State of the Book”, Eagle Gallery, London, 2009, “What’s so funny about Peace, Love & Understanding?” at Art Vietnam Gallery, Hanoi 2008

Redington’s work is featured in a number of notable public collections in the UK and the USA and can be found in the Victoria and Albert Museum, Museum of London, Ashmolean Museum, Oxford University, Art Institute of Chicago, Metropolitan Museum of Art and New York Public Library.

*For the opening night there will be no parking at the venue, please park your vehicle at the parking area next to Quảng Bá Park on the corner – there will be signage. The walk back is only 2 mins, parking is free.**

*For those of you who have not visited us before our address is misleading, we are closer to Tây Hồ street on alley 67 than Tô Ngọc Vân**

*If you are travelling from downtown it is better to turn down Tay Ho street and get out of the taxi at Hanoi Sandwich House (48 Đ. Tây Hồ Street), and then walk around the corner to lane 67 where we are located on the right hand side of the lane.**

