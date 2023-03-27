Opening: 10:00, Tues 04 Apr 2023, 10 am

Exhibition: 05 – 20 Apr 2023, 08:30 am – 05 pm

2nd Floor – B building of Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, in cooperation with Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, proudly present a new traveling exhibition “YAKISHIME – Earth Metamorphosis”

The exhibition “Yakishime – Earth Metamorphosis” focuses on the ceramics technique yakishime, firing unglazed wares at high temperatures. While being one of the most basic means of producing ceramics, yakishime has developed in distinctive directions in Japan. This exhibition introduces an aspect of Japanese culture by examining yakishime from the earliest examples to contemporary works.

The earliest known yakishime wares date to the fourth or fifth centuries. However, it was only from the twelfth through the seventeenth centuries that this technique became solidly established and used in a substantial part of the production at major ceramics centers in Japan, including Bizen, Shigaraki, and Tokoname. This exhibition presents functional yakishime wares of two types: utensils used in tea ceremony – a major influence on the development of Japanese traditional culture, and tableware – an essential part of everyday life in Japan. It also presents a wide range of non-utilitarian objects created by contemporary ceramics artists who work with yakishime.

We hope that through experiencing this generous array of yakishime wares, our visitors will become aware of the depth and diversity of Japanese culture, as well as gaining insight into its creativity.

Follow updates on event’s page.