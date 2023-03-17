Exhibition: “Nhã”

Opening: 23 Mar 2023, 06 pm

Exhibition: 24 Mar – 02 Apr 2023, 09 am – 06 pm

Mây Artspace

36/70 Nguyễn Gia Trí, Ward 25, Bình Thạnh district, HCMC

From the organizer:

“It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child!”

– Pablo Picasso

Painting, like any form of art, is not a sacred place forbidden to ordinary people. On the contrary, it must be a place that nourishes and nurtures the most ordinary things, making them flourish in a natural and naive appearance. That’s why painters, after mastering professional painting knowledge and techniques, try to return to abstraction and think like children.

In 2021, Nha started painting. From the first brushstroke until now, there has always been a pure and naive spirit in Nha’s work. After 2 years, we can see that on the journey of self-discovery and self-talk through painting, with life experiences of many ups and downs, peace or storms, the emotional circuit of Nha are still reflected on the paintings, which are sincere, pure and passionate.

“Practicing painting with natural talent without going through school has certain advantages for Nha – as well as many self-taught artists – without being hindered by schools of thought, theories, or emotional creativity whenever they overflow. Thanks to intuition, Nha’s paintings are like moments of introspective vision, of inner eyes. Every color patch, every stroke or collage in Nha’s paintings is a trace of emotion, an expression of mood, a symbol, and also a hidden structure of aesthetics, so it can stimulate imagination or evoke empathy in viewers. In addition, Nha’s color palette tends toward brightness and subtlety – even in black-and-white or monochromatic works – which carries a lot of positive energy, then transmits warm emotions and a certain earnest hope to the audience.” (Independent Art Researcher and Curator Pham Long)

Nha will bring to the show 65 works of art in small and medium sizes, as if the world around the artist has been shrunk, intimate, and affectionate. Each painting is not only a reflection of Nha’s soul and worldview, but also brings viewers a primitive emotion arising when we face the gentle, carefree, and simple beauty.

Starting off 2023 with the show “Nha 23” – a showcase of works by a passionate painter from Hanoi, May Artspace hopes to inspire love and artistic inspiration in anyone, from anything, no matter how small and simple in daily life.