Finest Project Nominees: “Illuminated Curiosities”

About project: “Illuminated Curiosities” is a group exhibition organised by Nguyễn Art Foundation (NAF) and Lân Tinh Foundation with the participation of 26 artists and 46 art works within and beyond the framework of the Nguyễn Art Foundation’s collection. “Illuminated Curiosities” thus serves as a response to, a critique on, and an expansion of, the age-old concept of “cabinet of curiosities”, borrowing the perspectives of today’s artist-scientists, as they experiment with limits in terms of thematics, materials, and medium to pursue personal and societal curiosities.

The exhibition takes place simultaneously at the campus of two schools EMASI Nam Long and EMASI Van Phuc (HCMC) for six months: from May to December 2022. In parallel with the exhibition were curated tours, workshops and ancillary programmes to the display that were held in the exhibition space or took place online. The guest curator for “Illuminated Curiosities” is art researcher Ace Lê with the assistance of Dương Mạnh Hùng & Tâm Nguyễn.

Participating artists include: Bàng Nhất Linh, Bùi Công Khánh, Lêna Bùi, Cam Xanh, Alisa Chunchue, Doãn Hoàng Lâm, Cian Duggan, Regis Golay, Lim Sokchanlina, Tristan Lim, Đỉnh Q. Lê, Lê Quý Tông, Lập Phương, Tuấn Mami, Nguyễn Kim Duy, Nguyễn Kim Thái, Nguyễn Phương Linh, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai, Nguyễn Trinh Thi, Nguyễn Trần Ưu Đàm, Tuyền Nguyễn, Hà Ninh Phạm, The Propeller Group, Trương Công Tùng, Liên Trương, Wu Chi-Tsung.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: May – December 2022

Organizer: Nguyễn Art Foundation & Lân Tinh Foundation

Activities: Exhibition, art tours, talks and workshops

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.