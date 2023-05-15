Project Nominees: ‘Don’t Call it Art!'

About project: With the support of the Goethe-Institut, ‘Don’t Call it Art!’ – took place at Sàn Art and Mơ Art space. The project displays works and documents from the 1990s – an important period in the beginning of Vietnamese contemporary art – from the art archive of German artist Veronika Radulovic. The artworks and data revolve around the practice of three artists: Trương Tân, Nguyễn Minh Thành and Nguyễn Quang Huy – who are considered pioneers in Vietnam’s contemporary art scene.

Along with the exhibition, through side activities such as art talks, documentaries and performance art events, ‘Don’t Call it Art!’ is a rare opportunity for the audience to learn more about the early experiments of contemporary art in Vietnam, and at the same time opens up an open dialogue space between the past and the present, between the archival and the counter-archival, between art and non-art as well as many questions for the future of contemporary art in Vietnam.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 19 November – 31 December 2022

Organizer: Mơ Art Space, Goethe-Institut, Sàn Art

Activities: Exhibitions, performances, screenings and talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.