Finest Project Nominees: Saigon Experimental Film Festival

About project: Saigon Experimental Film Festival (SEFF) is a program launched in Ho Chi Minh City in 2019 to promote peripheral visions and the unexpecteds.

Each year, SEFF selects short films for a one-to-two day series of events – all of which are experimental in terms of storytelling, editing and visuals and are created by filmmakers around the world. In addition to promoting diverse voices, aesthetics, expertise and locales, SEFF aspires to create a platform for creative and non-traditional video work, in a context where filmmaking standards and its forms are still limited. The love for this particular genre of films shared among the festival’s organisers, coupled with a clear need for experimental events has prompted the formation of SEFF.

2022 marks the return of SEFF IV after a two-year absence (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) with 632 submissions from all over the world, of which 22 selected for screening. With support from several foundations, a notable feature of this year’s festival is that three awards were given to 03 of the 22 filmmakers.

Art form: Experimental film

Duration: 2019 – current

Organizer: Saigon Experimental

Activities: Film screenings

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

