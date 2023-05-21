Finest Project Nominees: Livespace Vietnam

LIVESPACE VIETNAM

About project: Livespace Vietnam is a project that supports and searches for musical talent, organized by Institut français de Hanoi and the organizers of the Monsoon Music Festival from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2022. The highlights of Livespace Vietnam 2022 were five music performances that featured 12 indie groups from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City (which were selected from nearly 50 bands who registered). In addition, there were sessions conducted on how to work in the studio, how to create music in the studio and how to make better production. Moreover, the LiveSpace Pro series of seminars offered an opportunity of an open discussion with international and Vietnamese experts to better understand the challenges of the music industry and to find solutions for Vietnam to better integrate into the international network.

Art form: Music

Duration: 2021-2022

Organizer: Institute français de Hanoï in collaboration with Monsoon Music Festival

Activities: Performances, talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

