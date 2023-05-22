Finest Project Nominees: Open Archive

OPEN ARCHIVE

About project: Open Archive is part of the APD Art Library Project, initiated and implemented by the APD Centre for Art Patronage and Development starting in 2022 with the aim to promote research and the development of art education with documents collected, restored and archived in-depth and systematically by APD in order to provide information about Vietnamese contemporary art to professionals and the public. Key activities of the Open Archive programme include: online and in-person Open Archive, talks/seminars, workshops with topics related to the archives of APD’s Art Library.

Within the framework of the programme, APD organized a series of talks and presentations about the 2001 Mao Khe Coal Mine Project; Open Archive on the Lim Dim International Performance Art Festival 2004, which includes: series of talks and presentations about Lim Dim International Performance Art Festival 2004, the talk “The development process of Vietnamese performance art after more than 20 years of practice”, the talk “Performance art and performance in ceramic creation”, and a series of workshops on performance art with the theme: “The ambiguity between space, time and existence”.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2022 – current

Organizer: APD Centre for Art Patronage and Development

Activities: Screening/showcase of archived data, talks, workshops

