Finest Project Nominees: Solo Marathon

SOLO MARATHON

About project: Solo Marathon is an annual art residency program with the aim to support young artists aged 20-35 to practice contemporary art in all forms and materials and share with the public through an open studio and talks. The project aims at reconsidering and responding to environmental/cultural/social changes and gives priority to multidisciplinary projects and projects that have the collaboration between artists and other voices such as scientists, researchers, artisans, etc.

The 2022 edition of Solo Marathon had several adjustments and changes compared to 2019 and 2020 versions. Instead of a one-month residency at Á Space, selected artists had 3 months of working at Á Space to develop a proposal for a solo exhibition, with a grant of up to 30,000,000VND for production and exhibition-making fund, technical and professional support from Á Space’s team and advisors, access to all equipment, facilities as well as all Á’s spaces including artist-in-residence space, library, and working studios at Á. In addition, selected artists also received professional companionship from a guest curator who is involved in the development and critique of ideas as well as provides support according to the artist’s needs in organising the open studios, professional activities and personal exhibitions of the artist. Instead of going through a “call to applications”, the artists of the 2022 edition are selected with a direct invitation from Á Space based on the trust in the potential of the project that the artist is working on, and the level of technical & financial assistance needed in relation to the current capabilities of Á Space.

Art form: Contemporary art

Duration: 2018 – current

Organizer: Á Space

Activities: Art residencies, exhibitions, talks

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

Nominees List

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest.