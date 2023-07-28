22 July – 31 Aug 2023

Vin Gallery

35/8 Nguyen Van Dau, Ward 6, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery is humbled to present you Dissonance III: Deep Forest Prologue by artist, Harumi Yonekawa. Living and working in Tokyo, Harumi Yonekawa has explored various lens-based media such as photography and sculpture for her installations since the early 90’s, and has developed an in-depth understanding and pursuing relationships between the existence of the body and the possibilities of reality.

In this exhibition, we will present her new body of artwork that will be showcased for the first time at Vin Gallery.

