Exhibition Walk-through | Neverwhere

11 am – 12:30 pm, Friday 21 Jul 2023

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyen Van Thu, Dakao, District 1, HCMC

Registration link (20 people)

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is delighted to inform you that registration for the ‘Neverwhere’ exhibition walk-through is now open. Exploring the idea of parallel realities, the exhibition brings together six visionary artists – Nadege David, Cian Duggan, Sandrine Llouquet, Ngo Dinh Bao Chau, Trong Gia Nguyen, and Vo Tran Chau – who invite us on a mesmerizing journey through the intersections of art, science, and spirituality.

In this tour, we will lead visitors to step into the uncharted territories of the imagination, delve deeper into the artists’ practices and question the limitations of our perception. We invite all art enthusiasts to join us for this exclusive exhibition walk-through at Galerie Quynh and discover the thought-provoking ideas that ‘Neverwhere’ has to offer.

*Language: English only

