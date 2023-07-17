Photo Exhibition “Sony World Photography Awards”

01:30 pm – 09 pm, Fri 21 Jul 2023

09 am – 09 pm, Sat 22 Jul 2023

Ho Chi Minh Museum of Fine Arts

97A Pho Duc Chinh, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Let’s take your time to join us at Sony’s complimentary photography exhibition and immerse yourself in the picturesque world of photography!

This exhibition features outstanding award-winning works from 10 long years of Sony World Photography Awards, taken by Vietnamese and worldwide photographers. As you wander through different lenses of the world by various art-loving souls, whether amateur or professional, you will definitely discover a new angle of life you may have missed in your hectic life.

Let’s reserve your weekend and come here to listen to the stories of our times, told by the masterpieces exhibited. Don’t miss out on this exceptional experience!

Follow updates on event’s page.