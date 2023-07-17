Exhibition: “Layers of Hanoi”

22 – 25 Jul 2023

3rd Floor, Ngo Quyen Fine Arts Exhibition Hall

No. 16 P. Ngo Quyen, Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Inspired by the diversity and richness of Hanoi, from its architecture and history to modern life, “Layers of Hanoi” is a special theme portrayed through multidimensional artistic perspectives of the city’s beauty.

Each artwork in the exhibition is created by passionate young artists, carrying their own messages and meaningful insights about Hanoi. Through these creative artworks, participants can witness different layers of Hanoi, ranging from its architectural and historical layers to its cultural and human layers, forming the diversity of one of the most bustling capitals of Southeast Asia.

This exhibition promises to bring an exciting journey of exploration, showcasing not only the artistic beauty but also the profound significance of the artworks painted on recycled fabric canvas. With a focus on green and sustainable art through these unique pieces, the exhibition opens up opportunities to spread the message of recycling and environmental protection, while also exploring the cultural beauty of the city.

This project is sponsored by the ASEAN Social Impact Program by Fulbright University Việt Nam with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Follow updates on event’s page.