10:30 am – 06:30 pm, Tues, Thurs & Sat, 03 Oct – 30 Dec 2023

Không gian 27A

27A Nguyễn Cừ, Thảo Điền, D.2, HCMC

From the organizer:

“Assemblage: Me, my story and I” is an attempt to explore the many paths the artists take in their works to reflect lifelong desires to find a unified self. The diversity of the artists’ artworks, practices and memories that draw from every day in their unique communities is not about fitting in, it is about trying to acknowledge the multiple worlds one inhabits.

In the group exhibition “Assemblage: Me, my story and I”, ten artists are reclaiming their past and presenting realities of existence as well as creating alternative discourses by finding clues from memories that can be personal, communal, regional or universal. It is the search for stories and narrations, often on the margins, that is a powerful, multi-layered recognition that the self may always remain both hidden and revealed to a retrospective look at the routes one takes in pursuit of one’s own authenticity.

Cập nhật thêm thông tin tại trang sự kiện.