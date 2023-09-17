Book Launch and Workshop “A Trip of Youth”
09 am, Sat 23 Sep 2023
Goethe Institut Hanoi
58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
The Goethe Institute, the French Institute and Nha Nam Culture and Media Company co-organize the launch of the graphic novel “A Trip of Youth”.
“A Trip of Youth” is a collection of stories composed by 12 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, under the guidance of experienced artists from France and Germany, Nicolas Sauge and Robert Deutsch. The collection was created as part of a comics workshop in 2022, which contributed to a greater awareness of the graphic novel genre in Vietnam.
This was initiated by the French Institute and the Goethe-Institut in Vietnam, with support from the Franco-German Cultural Fund, the UNESCO Delegation to Vietnam, and the French Embassy in Hanoi. The project is accompanied by Nha Nam.
Speaker
LINHRAB – Nguyễn Thế Linh
Comic artist
Published works: A Strange Day (2007), I Can’t Sleep (2013), The Adventures of Dế Út (prologue and part two) (2020 and 2022).
THANH SAN – Trần Thu Ngân
Comic artist
Has illustrated Swinging on top of the eagle tree, Black ocean, Story of the cat and his best friend mouse, Story of a dog named Trung Thanh, etc.
Moderator
MÈO MỐC – Đặng Quang Dũng
Comic artust/Graphic novel
Has published 19 comic books, including two series: A diary of Mèo Mốc and Tây du hí. In 2021, the work Ly & Chũn: Tết là nhất, nhất là Tết! won the Cricket Desire Award.
