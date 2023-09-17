Book Launch and Workshop “A Trip of Youth”

09 am, Sat 23 Sep 2023

Goethe Institut Hanoi

58 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration Link

From the organizer:

The Goethe Institute, the French Institute and Nha Nam Culture and Media Company co-organize the launch of the graphic novel “A Trip of Youth”.

“A Trip of Youth” is a collection of stories composed by 12 young artists from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, under the guidance of experienced artists from France and Germany, Nicolas Sauge and Robert Deutsch. The collection was created as part of a comics workshop in 2022, which contributed to a greater awareness of the graphic novel genre in Vietnam.

This was initiated by the French Institute and the Goethe-Institut in Vietnam, with support from the Franco-German Cultural Fund, the UNESCO Delegation to Vietnam, and the French Embassy in Hanoi. The project is accompanied by Nha Nam.

Speaker

LINHRAB – Nguyễn Thế Linh

Comic artist

Published works: A Strange Day (2007), I Can’t Sleep (2013), The Adventures of Dế Út (prologue and part two) (2020 and 2022).

THANH SAN – Trần Thu Ngân

Comic artist

Has illustrated Swinging on top of the eagle tree, Black ocean, Story of the cat and his best friend mouse, Story of a dog named Trung Thanh, etc.

Moderator

MÈO MỐC – Đặng Quang Dũng

Comic artust/Graphic novel

Has published 19 comic books, including two series: A diary of Mèo Mốc and Tây du hí. In 2021, the work Ly & Chũn: Tết là nhất, nhất là Tết! won the Cricket Desire Award.

Follow updates on event’s page.