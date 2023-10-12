Artist Talk with Yasumasa Suzuki

02 pm – 03:30 pm, Sun 15 Oct 2023

Library, The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

Buổi giao lưu này là một phần trong triển lãm Tranh minh họa gốc của 2 cuốn tranh truyện EHON “Chim sẻ Cosette” và “Nỗi buồn ốc sên” diễn ra từ 14 – 22/10 tại cùng địa điểm.

This artist talk is a part of the Original illustrations exhibition of two EHON “Cosette the Sparrow” and “Sadness of the Snail”, which is organized from 14 – 22 October at the same venue.

Artist Yasumasa Suzuki

– Yasumasa Suzuki was born in Otsu, Shiga in 1941

– In 1969, Yasumasa Suzuki was selected for the first time to participate in the New Product Exhibition, and was continuously selected for the next 20 times. In 1969, he became a member of the Sogakai Association.

– In 2017-2018, an exhibition of ori

Follow updates on event’s page.